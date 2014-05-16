FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inmarsat says rocket failure likely to delay new network
May 16, 2014

Inmarsat says rocket failure likely to delay new network

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - British satellite company Inmarsat said the failure of a Proton rocket would likely delay the planned launch of the two satellites it planned to put into orbit later this year to complete its new Global Xpress network.

A Russian Proton-M rocket carrying a $275 million telecommunications satellite failed and burned up shortly after launch on Friday, the second failure for the vehicle in less than a year.

Inmarsat, which has a contract with International Launch Services using Proton, said while an investigation would determine the impact on its programme, a delay in the launch of both the Inmarsat-5 F2 and F3 was now likely, which would delay the launch of GX services on a global basis.

Inmarsat’s shares were trading down 0.7 percent at 705.5 pence at 1450 GMT. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)

