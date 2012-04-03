FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Inmarsat says LightSquared payment not received
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Inmarsat says LightSquared payment not received

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Inmarsat said on Tuesday that struggling U.S. telecoms company LightSquared had not made another payment owed to the British satellite firm for licensing part of its spectrum in North America.

Cash-strapped LightSquared, which is backed by Philip Falcone’s Harbinger Capital Partners, was scheduled to pay $29.6 million on March 31, Inmarsat said in a statement.

LightSquared had already failed to pay $56.25 million in February, shortly after its plans were dealt a blow when the Federal Communications Commission said its network could interfere with services used by airlines and the military.

Inmarsat said it was still in talks with LightSquared about the co-operation agreement, but it could not provide any assurance that it would receive any further payments.

LightSquared is scheduled to make another payment under the terms of an earlier phase of its agreement on April 4, Inmarsat said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.