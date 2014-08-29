FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inmarsat receives $9.1 mln dues from LightSquared
August 29, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Inmarsat receives $9.1 mln dues from LightSquared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - British satellite company Inmarsat Plc said it received dues of $9.1 million from U.S. mobile network company LightSquared, but added there was significant uncertainty of any further payments from the bankrupt company.

Inmarsat, which provides communications for ships, aircraft and users in remote locations, said the payment was received within the 60-day contractual cure period triggered by a notice of default issued to LightSquared on July 2. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)

