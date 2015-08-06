Inmarsat reschedules Global Xpress satellite launch for end-Aug

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Inmarsat plc said the launch of its third Global Xpress satellite, delayed by a failure at its launch rocket partner in May, had been rescheduled for end-August, and it hoped to start global commercial service by the end of the year.

The provider of communications for shipping and aircraft updated on the launch on Thursday, as it posted a 1 percent rise in second-quarter revenue to $311.4 million and 4 percent higher core earnings of $165.9 million.