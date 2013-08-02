BRIEF-Inmarsat second-quarter earnings edge lower

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Inmarsat PLC : * Auto alert - Inmarsat plc H1 EBITDA 329.2 million usd versus 381.4

million usd year ago * Auto alert - Inmarsat plc H1 revenue 640.3 million usd versus 684.2

million usd year ago * Q2 Inmarsat global mss revenues $195.9M up 3.7% (2012: $188.9M) * Q2 Inmarsat solutions revenues $195.1M (2012: $205.4M) * Q2 total EBITDA $174.0M (2012: $176.0M) * On track to achieve the top of our two-year target range for wholesale mss

revenue growth * US defence spending cuts caused a significant loss of revenue and decline in