FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Inmarsat second-quarter earnings edge lower
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 2, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Inmarsat second-quarter earnings edge lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Inmarsat PLC : * Auto alert - Inmarsat plc H1 EBITDA 329.2 million usd versus 381.4

million usd year ago * Auto alert - Inmarsat plc H1 revenue 640.3 million usd versus 684.2

million usd year ago * Q2 Inmarsat global mss revenues $195.9M up 3.7% (2012: $188.9M) * Q2 Inmarsat solutions revenues $195.1M (2012: $205.4M) * Q2 total EBITDA $174.0M (2012: $176.0M) * On track to achieve the top of our two-year target range for wholesale mss

revenue growth * US defence spending cuts caused a significant loss of revenue and decline in

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.