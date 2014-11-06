FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inmarsat Q3 revenue dips, ses lower costs
November 6, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Inmarsat Q3 revenue dips, ses lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Inmarsat plc - q3 total revenues $300.6m (2013: $306.9m) Inmarsat plc - total ebitda $166.0m (2013: $168.7m) Inmarsat plc - profit before tax $104.1m (2013: $23.5m) Inmarsat plc - now anticipate that operating costs in full year 2014 will be slightly lower than previously expected Inmarsat plc - longer-term expectations unchanged. We continue to expect global mss revenues to fall within 8% to 12% cagr growth range for 2014-16 Inmarsat plc - trading environment seen in q3 is expected to continue through remainder of 2014, with continuing weakness in government, and underlying growth in our other three businesses Inmarsat plc - nticipate that operating costs in full year 2014 will be slightly lower than previously expected

