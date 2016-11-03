FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Demand for airline wifi helps Inmarsat grow in Q3
November 3, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

Demand for airline wifi helps Inmarsat grow in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British satellite company Inmarsat reported a 5.8 percent rise in third-quarter revenue helped by increasing demand from airlines for onboard wifi and services to governments.

British Airways-owner IAG said on Wednesday it would use Inmarsat's network to provide wifi on its short-haul fleets from 2017, joining Air New Zealand and another major European airline in choosing the provider in the period since the quarter ended.

Growth in its aviation and government businesses offset lower revenue from the company's maritime services, as the group said "trading continued to be challenging".

It kept its revenue guidance for 2016 unchanged at $1,175-1,250 million, excluding its Ligado networks business.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
