FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Inmet Mining intends to buy Petaquilla Minerals for C$112 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

Inmet Mining intends to buy Petaquilla Minerals for C$112 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s Inmet Mining Corp said it intends to make an offer to acquire peer Petaquilla Minerals Ltd for an equity purchase price of about C$112 million ($112.95 million) as it looks to expand its footprint in Panama.

Base metal miner Inmet’s offer of 48 Canadian cents per share represents a premium of 37 percent to the Petaquilla stock’s Wednesday close of 35 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Inmet said its offer will be fully financed and does not require shareholders’ approval.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.