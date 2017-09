Nov 17 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* Says its unit, Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA, reached agreement to buy office building in Paris from Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe III for 230 million euros

* Says acquisition is expected to be completed in Dec. 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1qbeAoV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)