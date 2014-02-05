FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Innate Pharma buys rights to drug from Novo Nordisk
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 5, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Innate Pharma buys rights to drug from Novo Nordisk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA : * Buys full rights to anti-nkg2a checkpoint inhibitor from Novo Nordisk

* Novo Nordisk to reinforce its equity stake in Innate Pharma * Anti-nkg2a is a first-in-class therapeutic mab that is phase II ready * Novo nordisk will receive 2 million euros in cash and 600,000 shares for

licencing anti-nkg2a to Innate * Novo eligible to a total of 20 million euros in potential milestones and

single-digit tiered royalties on future sales * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.