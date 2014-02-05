BRIEF-Innate Pharma buys rights to drug from Novo Nordisk

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA : * Buys full rights to anti-nkg2a checkpoint inhibitor from Novo Nordisk

* Novo Nordisk to reinforce its equity stake in Innate Pharma * Anti-nkg2a is a first-in-class therapeutic mab that is phase II ready * Novo nordisk will receive 2 million euros in cash and 600,000 shares for

licencing anti-nkg2a to Innate * Novo eligible to a total of 20 million euros in potential milestones and

single-digit tiered royalties on future sales * For more news, please click here