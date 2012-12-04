FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indiareit Fund says raises 4.4 bln rupees through exits
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Indiareit Fund says raises 4.4 bln rupees through exits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Indiareit Fund Advisors, an Indian real estate fund and unit of drugmaker Piramal Enterprises , said on Tuesday it raised 4.4 billion rupees ($80.48 million) by selling three of its investments.

The exits include its phased stake sale in a special economic zone and a residential project in Pune and another residential project in Mumbai’s western suburbs, it said in a statement.

The fund house has already returned about 9.05 billion rupees ($165.52 million) to investors from previous exits in earlier vintage funds and third party mandates, Indiareit said. ($1 = 54.6750 rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.