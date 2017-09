Nov 26 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Eerduosi Resources Co Ltd

* Says unit to buy 65 percent stake of Qinghai Belden High Purity Material Development for 369 million yuan ($60.57 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/buc94v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0926 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)