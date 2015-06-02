UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor Group's Innocean to raise up to $320 mln in IPO

(Adds market cap, ownership changes, comment)

By Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Innocean Worldwide Inc, the advertising arm of Hyundai Motor Group, plans to raise as much as 355.1 billion won ($319.4 million) in an initial public offering, the company said on Tuesday.

The IPO is the latest in a series of mergers and stake sales by Hyundai Motor Group in what analysts say will help fund succession at South Korea’s biggest conglomerate and avoid antitrust scrutiny.

Hyundai Motor Co Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun, who holds 1.8 million shares or a 10 percent stake in Innocean, will offer 1.4 million shares from his holdings worth up to 99.4 billion won in the IPO expected in July.

His sister and Innocean’s biggest shareholder Chung Sung-yi, will also sell 1.6 million shares in Innocean for 113.7 billion won. She currently owns about 40 percent stake or 7.2 million shares in Innocean.

In addition to the 3 million existing shares being offered, Innocean will issue 2 million new shares at an indicative price range of 64,000-71,000 won per share, which values the entire company at up to 1.42 trillion won.

The stake sales plus the new issues will bring down Innocean’s ownership by the Chung family from 50 percent to below 30 percent, enabling them to avoid potential violations of antitrust regulations.

Under the rules that took effect in February this year, the government will fine companies in which family ownership exceeds 30 percent if they make “unfair profits” from deals with other group affiliates.

Chung Eui-sun is also expected to use the proceeds to help secure stakes in key units of Hyundai Motor Group as part of a succession move, analysts said.

The 45-year-old scion last year raised 300 billion won by cuting his stake in Innocean to 10 percent from 40 percent.

He also raised 743 billion won earlier this year by offloading part of his stake in logistics arm Hyundai Glovis in a block deal.

NH Investment & Securities is the lead adviser for the IPO. ($1 = 1,111.9000 won) (Editing by Anand Basu)