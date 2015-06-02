Hyundai Motor Group's Innocean to raise up to $320 mln in IPO

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Innocean Worldwide Inc, the advertising arm of Hyundai Motor Group, plans to raise as much as 355.1 billion won ($319.4 million) in an initial public offering, the company said on Tuesday.

Preliminary plans call for existing shareholders to sell around 3 million shares, while 2 million new shares will be issued at an indicative price range of 64,000-71,000 won per share.

Chung Eui-sun, the vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Co who holds 1.8 million shares or a 10 percent stake currently in Innocean, will offer 1.4 million shares from his holdings in the IPO expected in July.