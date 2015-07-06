Innocean likely to price IPO somewhere in middle of indicative range-source

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group’s advertising affiliate Innocean Worldwide Inc is likely to price its initial public offering somewhere in the middle of an indicative range of 64,000-71,000 won a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The source was not authorised to speak to the media before the company confirms the IPO price later today, and declined to be identified.

An Innocean spokeswoman declined to comment.

Innocean is expected to raise as much as 355.1 billion won ($319.4 million) from its IPO later this month. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)