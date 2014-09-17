FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innofactor's personnel negotiations concluded
#Software
September 17, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Innofactor's personnel negotiations concluded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc

* Says its personnel negotiations concluded

* Says announced on Sept. 2 it will start personnel negotiations in Finland regarding reduction of less than ten positions and temporary layoffs based on financial and productional grounds

* Says it will cut three positions and temporarily lay off eleven persons full-time and five persons part-time, both for ninety days

* Says initialy the number of employees to be temporarily laid off was estimated at most about thirty

* Says above mentioned arrangements are not estimated to have a negative impact on net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
