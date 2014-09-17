BRIEF-Innofactor's personnel negotiations concluded

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc
* Says its personnel negotiations concluded
* Says announced on Sept. 2 it will start personnel negotiations in Finland regarding reduction of less than ten positions and temporary layoffs based on financial and productional grounds
* Says it will cut three positions and temporarily lay off eleven persons full-time and five persons part-time, both for ninety days
* Says initialy the number of employees to be temporarily laid off was estimated at most about thirty
* Says above mentioned arrangements are not estimated to have a negative impact on net sales