FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Innofactor starts personnel negotiations in Finland and closes its St. Petersburg office
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
September 2, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Innofactor starts personnel negotiations in Finland and closes its St. Petersburg office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc : * Starts personnel negotiations in Finland and closes its St. Petersburg office * Says will start personnel negotiations in Finland regarding the reduction of

less than ten positions and temporary layoffs * Says negotiations affect administrative functions and those business areas

where customer purchasing behavior has changed * Estimated number of employees to be laid off is at the most about 30 * Says will close its St. Petersburg development * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.