7 months ago
Innogy CEO calls for regulatory support in network expansion
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 24, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 7 months ago

Innogy CEO calls for regulatory support in network expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Innogy, Germany's largest energy group, calls for more regulatory support for network expansion and a better integration of renewable energy into the country's power system, CEO Peter Terium tells Germany's Handelsblatt energy conference.

** Says implementation of energy turnaround in Germany seems uncontrolled and confused in parts

** Says renewables must be used to a much greater degree in areas of heating and traffic

** Says energy industry needs regulatory incentives to upgrade distribution grids (DSO)

** Says high voltage transmission grids (TSO) will be less relevant in future German energy market if DSO will be properly upgraded (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

