#Industrials
February 24, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan's Innolux says not against merger with AU Optronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Innolux Corp, the world’s No.3 flat panel maker, declined to rule out a potential merger with smaller rival AU Optronics and said on Monday any assistance from the government would be welcome.

Shares of AU Optronics surged 5.4 percent on Monday after domestic media reported the Taiwanese government had welcomed a potential merger between it and Innolux.

“We are not against such a merger ... If the government can offer assistance, it would be good,” Innolux spokeswoman Sophia Cheng said.

AU Optronics declined to comment on reports of a potential merger and told Reuters it had no specific plan for now, although it was open to industry consolidation.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
