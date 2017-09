Feb 10 (Reuters) - Innolux Corp

* Says Q4 net profit at T$11.2 billion ($355.89 million), better than market forecast of T$6.05 billion

* Says 2014 net profit at T$21.7 billion

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4700 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)