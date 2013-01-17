FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Innolux raises $504 mln in overseas share sale
January 17, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Innolux raises $504 mln in overseas share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects grammatical error in headline)

TAIPEI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Innolux, the world’s No.3 flat-panel maker, said on Thursday that it has raised $504 million via an overseas right issue.

The share sale, which was in the form of global depository receipts (GDRs), was priced at T$12.98 ($0.45) per share, the company said in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange. That was below the Thursday’s closing price of T$14.15.

The sale was oversubscribed, indicating that foreign investors were confident of Innolux’s outlook, the statement added. ($1 = 28.9760 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
