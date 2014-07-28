FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Innolux sees Q3 sales volume similar to Q2
July 28, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's Innolux sees Q3 sales volume similar to Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Innolux Corp, the world’s No.3 flat-panel maker, sees its third-quarter sales volume similar to the second quarter, the company said on Monday during its quarterly results conference call.

It said average selling price should increase slightly. The company shipped 87 million units in the second quarter.

Innolux, which supplies panels for firms like Hewlett-Packard Co and Lenovo Group Ltd, had previously reported second-quarter net profit of T$3 billion, against expectations of T$2.96 billion.

Shares of the company closed up 1.34 percent ahead of the outlook statements, versus a 0.2 percent fall in the overall TAIEX index. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

