FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Innolux plans to sell up 2 bln new shares in rights issue
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2013 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan's Innolux plans to sell up 2 bln new shares in rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Innolux Corp, the world’s third-biggest maker of flat panels for computers and mobile phones, said it plans to issue up to 2 billion new shares in a rights issue that will raise funds to either boost manufacturing or repay bank loans.

In a securities filing late on Tuesday, Innolux said it may issue the new shares either at home or overseas. The rights issue would be worth up to T$20.7 billion ($698 million), based on the company’s T$10.35 closing price of Tuesday.

Innolux has struggled for the past few quarters due to a panel supply glut and steep price cuts amid strong competition from South Korean and Chinese rivals. ($1 = 29.6415 Taiwan dollars)

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.