FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Innopac strikes deal to enter China's natural gas market - Business Times
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Innopac strikes deal to enter China's natural gas market - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investment and telecommunications services firm Innopac Holdings Ltd has moved into China’s natural gas market, after a false start in 2011.

It announced that it had entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement on Friday with Rubic Prize for the acquisition of 45 million ordinary shares of Extera - representing 81.82 percent of the investment holding company’s issued and paid-up share capital - for S$17.1 million ($13.6 million).

(r.reuters.com/zux94v)

For a company statement, click:

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 1.2536 Singapore dollars Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.