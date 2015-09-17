FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-CVC taps Innova's Krawczyk to head new Poland office
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-CVC taps Innova's Krawczyk to head new Poland office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Global private equity fund CVC Capital Partners on Thursday named Krzysztof Krawczyk, former managing partner at local rival Innova Capital, to head its new Polish office starting in October.

Prior to joining Innova in 2000, Krawczyk worked as an investment analyst at venture fund Pioneer Investment Poland and analyst at Daiwa Institute of Research.

CVC currently oversees more than 300 investments valued at over $120 billion.

In July, CVC made its first Polish purchase, buying utility PKP Energetyka for 2 billion zlotys ($539 million).

CVC director Przemek Obloj told Reuters this week that the fund is planning a second investment in Poland.

$1 = 3.7084 zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.