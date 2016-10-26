Private equity firm Northstar to buy Singapore-listed Innovalues for $239 mln

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian private equity firm Northstar Group agreed to acquire Singapore-listed Innovalues Ltd, a manufacturer of precision machine parts, for S$331.4 million ($239 million) in its latest buyout.

"The acquisition of Innovalues represents an opportunity for the offeror to acquire control of a company in the precision manufacturing sector with a regional manufacturing footprint," Innovalues and Northstar said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

An indirect fully-owned subsidiary of Northstar Equity Partners IV, an investment fund managed by Northstar Advisors Pte Ltd, will acquire all the shares of Innovalues at S$1.01 each, the companies said.

The buyer is paying a 30.5 percent premium to the 12-month volume weighted average price of Innovalues as of April 6, the last trading day before Innovalues announced the appointment of Singapore-based Rippledot Capital Advisers for a strategic review.

Innovalues stock last traded at S$0.975 before the company asked for trading in its shares to be halted on Wednesday.

Standard Chartered is financial adviser to Northstar on the deal.