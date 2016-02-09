FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Innovation Network Corp is pitching Sharp Corp's board on plans to create a Japanese smart home-appliances giant- Bloomberg
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Innovation Network Corp is pitching Sharp Corp's board on plans to create a Japanese smart home-appliances giant- Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to fix company’s name to Innovation Network Corp from Innovation Network Vorp)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - * Innovation Network Corp is pitching Sharp Corp's board on plans to create a Japanese smart home-appliances giant- Bloomberg, citing sources * Innovation Network Corp has offered to inject about 300 billion yen ($2.6 billion) of new funds into Sharp - Bloomberg * Innovation Network Corp is also preparing a bid for Toshiba Corp's white-goods business, which it would then merge with Sharp- Bloomberg * Source (bloom.bg/1W9OrSb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.