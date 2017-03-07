FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Sarissa seeks to replace majority of Innoviva's board
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 5 months ago

Hedge fund Sarissa seeks to replace majority of Innoviva's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Innoviva Inc said on Tuesday activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP had nominated a slate of directors to replace a majority of the company's board.

Innoviva, formerly Theravance Inc, urged shareholders to vote for its recommended seven nominees, adding Sarissa had provided no rationale for its actions nor proposed a new strategic direction..

Sarissa Capital Management LP is a hedge fund run by billionaire investor Carl Icahn's former healthcare lieutenant. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

