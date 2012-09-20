FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outokumpu revises Inoxum deal proposal to regulators
#Basic Materials
September 20, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Outokumpu revises Inoxum deal proposal to regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said it submitted a revised proposal to buy ThyssenKrupp’s Inoxum unit after the EU Commission said it would not approve the deal without a sale of some of their combined operations.

Outokumpu said on Thursday the revised proposal included a sale of its Swedish melting and coil operations in Avesta, Nyby and Kloster as well as part of its European sales network.

The EU Commission extended its review period through Nov. 16, the company said, adding it expected to finalise the deal by the end of the year. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Dan Lalor) (Ritsuko.Ando@thomsonreuters.com; +358 9 6805 0242; Reuters Messaging: ritsuko.ando.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.