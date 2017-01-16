FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Inpex to extend holding in Abu Dhabi oilfields
#Energy
January 16, 2017 / 1:30 AM / 7 months ago

Japan's Inpex to extend holding in Abu Dhabi oilfields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Inpex Corp said on Monday it had agreed with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to extend its holdings in the Satah and Umm Al-Dalkh offshore oilfields in Abu Dhabi by about 25 years.

The deal was reached during a weekend visit by Japan Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko to the United Arab Emirates.

Under the basic agreement, the stakes in both fields are set to be extended until the end of 2042, from March 2018, the Tokyo-based firm said in a statement.

Inpex said it would also be granted an additional 28 percent stake, currently owned by ADNOC, in the Umm Al-Dalkh oilfield, increasing the Japanese firm's holding to 40 percent. No price tag was disclosed.

It holds a 40 percent stake in the Satah field.

The Satah and Umm Al-Dalkh oil fields, operated by Zakum Development Co (ZADCO), produce about 20,000 barrels per day and 15,000 bpd respectively, Inpex said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sonali Paul)

