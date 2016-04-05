UPDATE 1-Japan's Inpex halves net profit estimate on oil rout

* Booking Y67 bln one-off losses vs prior f‘cast of Y37 bln

* Writedowns widen on growing pessimistic views on oil prices

* Eyes submitting new proposal for Indonesia’s Abadi LNG project (Adds detail and comments)

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Inpex Corp, Japan’s biggest oil and gas developer, halved its full-year net profit estimate on Tuesday, hit by writedowns on upstream assets due to the sharp fall in crude oil prices.

To cope with a steep slide in oil prices, producers have slashed costs and spending plans to focus on short-term returns.

Inpex now expects 26 billion yen ($235 million) in net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, versus its February forecast of 52 billion yen.

“Growing pessimistic outlook for oil prices in the industry forced us to book more writedowns,” Masahiro Murayama, Inpex managing executive officer, told a news conference.

The company more than doubled its estimate of one-off losses from its previous prediction to 67 billion yen, including a 25.5 billion yen impairment loss on the Lucius oil field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and an 8 billion yen writedown on a shale gas project in Canada.

Inpex expects no writedown on its Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia, which is due to start in 2017, at the current oil prices, Murayama said.

The company bumped up its revenue estimates slightly, as it raised an assumption of average Brent oil prices for the year to $48.73 a barrel from $47.3, and its operating profit forecast on higher cost reduction.

Oil prices have fallen from above $100 a barrel in mid-2014 to a trough of $27.10 in late January due to a supply glut. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was around $37.60 a barrel on Tuesday.

Inpex stuck to its annual dividend forecast of 18 yen a share.

Asked whether the company plans to sell assets due to low oil prices, Murayama said: “We have no plan to exit or sell our assets to trim the size of our portfolio, but we may consider replacing some of our assets as we always aim to keep good balance in our portfolio.”

Inpex said on Monday it had received notification from the Indonesian government to propose a new development plan for the Abadi LNG project based on using an onshore processing facility.

“Our main aim is to take shape the project soon,” Murayama said. “We plan to propose a new plan based on using an onshore facility after conducting research on an onshore facility,” he said, without mentioning time frame. ($1 = 110.5000 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Susan Thomas)