CORRECTED-Japan watchdog seeks to fine Chuo Mitsui on insider trading -Nikkei

(Corrects paragraph 3 to remove Chuo Mitsui Asset from list of deal coordinators)

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission plans to recommend the Financial Services Agency fine Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking Co over suspected insider trading involving a 2010 share offering by Inpex, the Nikkei reported in its evening news on Wednesday.

Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust said it was under investigation by the securities watchdog.

Inpex, Japan’s top oil and gas explorer, announced a plan in July 2010 to raise $6.7 billion through a global offering of new shares to finance a gas project in Australia. Nomura Securities and Goldman Sachs International were the global coordinators on the deal. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Joseph Radford)