RPT-Inpex, Total seek $20 bln loans for Australia LNG -sources

By Sharon Klyne and Wakako Sato

SYDNEY/TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters Basis Point) - Energy firms Inpex Corp and Total are seeking $20 billion in loans for the Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia, sources familiar with the deal said, in what is expected to be the world’s largest project finance loan.

More than half of the loans for the $34 billion project are expected to come from Export Finance & Insurance Corp, Coface, Export-Import Bank of Korea, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), K-Sure and Nippon Export & Investment Insurance, sources said, underscoring the growing importance of government agencies in funding such large projects.

The export credit agencies will provide $5 billion-$6 billion in direct loans, as well as insurance cover for at least half the remaining $14-$15 billion. This would leave $7 billion-$7.5 billion to be raised in the commercial bank market, said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is confidential.

Inpex repeated that the company aimed to raise more than one trillion yen ($12.59 billion) i n project finance for the project

“The company has already agreed on major points of the financing with ECAs (export credit agencies) including JBIC, and is also in discussions with commercial banks,” an Inpex spokesman said.

Japan, the world’s largest importer of LNG, is heavily reliant on gas to run the country’s thermal power plants following the closure of all 50 of the country’s nuclear power stations after the radiation crisis in Fukushima.

JAPANESE LENDERS TO DRIVE PRICING

Japanese banks are expected to drive the pricing of the deal and bid aggressively compared to the other lenders due to the strong corporate relationships involved and their relatively low cost of funding, according to bankers.

The benchmark for the commercial portion of the loan is the rival Australia Pacific LNG project of Origin Energy and ConocoPhillips. The margin on that loan started at a relatively competitive 250 basis points over Libor during the first four years of operations, banking sources told Basis Point previously.

“I think pricing should be higher than the Australia Pacific LNG deal given the large size and timing, but I am not sure where it will land because Japanese banks may come with lower pricing,” said one of the sources.

The sponsors are confident of raising the debt on a non-recourse basis, the sources said. An earlier expression of interest phase conducted at the end of last year had yielded over $12 billion in indicative interest from Japanese, Australian and some European lenders, though the cost of funding for most of the respondents has risen considerably this year.

Inpex may also consider raising loans on a corporate basis if project financing becomes too expensive.

“With support from banks, we are confident that we can raise the funds we need. However, in case of any shortfall, the company would borrow corporate loans from Japanese commercial banks,” said the Inpex spokesman.

HEFTY COMMITMENTS SOUGHT

Potential lenders have been approached to commit a minimum $1 billion, sources said, a hefty amount in the current market.

Bank funding is largely expected to come from Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, which is also advising on the project, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as well as Australia’s four major lenders: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp.

In addition, strong participation is expected from French lenders such as financial adviser Credit Agricole CIB and Societe Generale, according to the sources.

Lenders are expected to bid on the margin and fees as the sponsors have not provided an indicative price range.

Lenders are trawling through a 500-page debt information memorandum ahead of a bank presentation in Sydney on May 31.

Responses are due on June 22, and the sponsors are aiming to sign the loan by the end of the year.