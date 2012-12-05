FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC charges Wells Fargo banker, 9 others in insider-trading case
December 5, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

SEC charges Wells Fargo banker, 9 others in insider-trading case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday charged a Wells Fargo investment banker and nine others for their alleged role in an insider-trading ring that earned more than $11 million by trading on tips about impending mergers.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that John Femenia, 30, misused his position at a unit of Wells Fargo to obtain material, non-public information about four different mergers involving firm clients.

The SEC said Femenia then tipped his friend, Shawn Hegedus, a registered broker-dealer. The SEC says the two then tipped other friends, resulting in an insider-trading ring that spread across five states.

