London trader James Sanders gets 4 years in jail

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - A London trader, who funded a lavish London lifestyle from illegal share dealing, was jailed for four years - and his wife for 10 months - in an insider dealing case pursued by prosecutors on both sides of the Atlantic.

Sanders, a director of now-defunct UK brokerage Blue Index, his wife Miranda and James Swallow, a Blue Index co-director, last month pleaded guilty to 18 counts of insider dealing between October 2006 and February 2008.

Swallow was also handed a 10-months jail sentence. (Editing by Douwe Miedema)