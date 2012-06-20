FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London trader James Sanders gets 4 years in jail
June 20, 2012 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

London trader James Sanders gets 4 years in jail

Kirstin Ridley

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - A London trader, who funded a lavish London lifestyle from illegal share dealing, was jailed for four years - and his wife for 10 months - in an insider dealing case pursued by prosecutors on both sides of the Atlantic.

Sanders, a director of now-defunct UK brokerage Blue Index, his wife Miranda and James Swallow, a Blue Index co-director, last month pleaded guilty to 18 counts of insider dealing between October 2006 and February 2008.

Swallow was also handed a 10-months jail sentence. (Editing by Douwe Miedema)

