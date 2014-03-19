FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stockbroker, law firm managing clerk charged by Justice Department, SEC with insider trading
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Stockbroker, law firm managing clerk charged by Justice Department, SEC with insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - * SEC says charges a stockbroker, and a managing clerk at simpson thacher &

bartlett law firm, over a $5.6 million insider trading scheme * SEC says Justice Department filed related criminal charges against the

stockbroker vladimir eydelman and the clerk steven metro * SEC says eydelman now works at Morgan Stanley * SEC says charged defendants with insider trading around more than a dozen

mergers or corporate transactions * U.S. attorney says metro and eydelman each criminally charged with multiple

fraud counts, and a conspiracy count * U.S. attorney says defendants’ four-year scheme involved more than $33

million of alleged illegal trades, and netted more than $5.6 million profit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
