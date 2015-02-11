FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Logica manager appears in UK court on insider dealing charges
February 11, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Former Logica manager appears in UK court on insider dealing charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The former financial planning and group reporting manager of technology company Logica Plc appeared in a London court on Wednesday charged with insider dealing offences.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said 33-year-old Ryan Tony Willmott had been charged with three offences of passing on confidential, price-sensitive market information relating to trading in Logica in May and June 2012.

Canadian IT services firm CGI Group Inc bought Anglo-Dutch rival Logica for $2.64 billion in 2012.

Insider dealing is a criminal offence in Britain that can be punishable by a fine and up to seven years in prison.

It was not immediately clear if Willmott indicated a plea. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

