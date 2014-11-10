NJ hedge fund manager can't toss Carter's insider trading charges

Nov 10 (Reuters) - A New Jersey hedge fund founder has lost a bid to dismiss charges he illegally traded in shares of children’s apparel maker Carter’s Inc in a ruling that highlights the legal debate over what constitutes insider trading.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Janet King in Atlanta rejected a claim by Steven Slawson, co-founder of Titan Capital Management, that his May indictment should be tossed because it did not allege he knew an insider disclosed illegal tips for personal gain.

In a decision on Friday, King said there was no “binding or persuasive legal authority” requiring proof, or even an allegation, that a defendant knew a tipper had received any benefit for providing inside, non-public information.

Slawson’s lawyer and a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Sally Quillian Yates in Atlanta did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court in New York is weighing the same issue as Todd Newman, a former Diamondback Capital Management portfolio manager, and Anthony Chiasson, co-founder of Level Global Investors, appeal their 2012 insider trading convictions.

During oral argument in April, judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals appeared sympathetic to the defendants’ argument that a knowledge requirement was necessary.

Slawson was indicted on 25 counts of securities fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy for engaging in insider trading from 2005 to 2010.

Prosecutors said Slawson obtained information about Carter’s financial results from a paid consultant, who learned about them from Eric Martin, Carter’s vice president of investor relations.

They said Slawson continued to get information, even after Martin left Carter’s in 2009, because Martin was still being tipped by Richard Posey, vice president of operations.

Slawson argued he could not be criminally liable because he did not know Martin or Posey, and was not accused of knowing they received any benefits for their tips.

Martin and Posey pleaded guilty of conspiracy and were sentenced in May to two years and 1-1/4 years in prison, respectively.

The case is U.S. v. Slawson, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Atlanta, No. 14-cr-00186. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)