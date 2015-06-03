FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. charges four men with insider trading
June 3, 2015

U.S. charges four men with insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - The owner of a stock trading operation and three associates have been arrested and criminally charged for their alleged roles in a three-year insider trading scheme that generated more than $3.2 million of illegal profit, U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey said on Wednesday.

Steven Fishoff, the president of Featherwood Capital Inc, was charged with four counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy. Co-defendants Ronald Chernin, Steven Costantin and Paul Petrello were also charged with securities fraud and conspiracy counts.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges against the defendants. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

