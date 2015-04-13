Boston judge says likely won't toss insider trading case against golf buddies

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has indicated she would likely not dismiss insider trading charges against two Boston-area golf buddies, who said the case should be tossed because of a recent major appellate ruling limiting the scope of such prosecutions.

U.S. District Judge Denise Casper at a hearing in Boston on Thursday informed lawyers for marble salesman Eric McPhail and attorney Douglas Parigian that she was “inclined to deny the motions to dismiss,” according to a docket entry.

