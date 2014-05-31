FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn says unaware of federal insider trading probe
May 31, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

Icahn says unaware of federal insider trading probe

May 30 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said he was unaware of any federal insider-trading investigation involving him and that he had never divulged insider information during his 50 years as an investor.

Icahn was responding to reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating possible insider trading involving golfer Phil Mickelson, Las Vegas gambler William Walters and himself.

“We do not know of any investigation,” Icahn told Reuters in a telephone interview on Friday. “Further, we are always very careful to observe all legal requirements in all of our activities. We believe that making inflammatory and speculative statements, especially when we’ve had an unblemished record for 50 years, is clearly irresponsible.” (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York)

