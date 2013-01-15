FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oregon research analyst gets prison in insider-trading case
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

Oregon research analyst gets prison in insider-trading case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A securities research analyst who had publicly refused to cooperate in the U.S. government’s sweeping insider-trading probe was sentenced to 51 months in prison on Tuesday after admitting he supplied hedge funds with illegal tips.

John Kinnucan, who had run Broadband Research LLC in Portland, Oregon, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts in Manhattan.

Kinnucan gained wide attention in the financial world in late 2010 with his public refusal to wear an FBI wire to cooperate with the government’s trading probe. He was arrested last February on insider-trading charges, and later pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and two counts of securities fraud.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.