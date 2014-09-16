FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tech specialist at U.S. law firm charged with insider trading
September 16, 2014

Tech specialist at U.S. law firm charged with insider trading

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - An information technology employee at a major U.S. law firm was arrested Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme that enabled him to earn nearly $297,000.

Dmitry Braverman, who had been a senior information systems engineer at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, was arrested in San Mateo, California, early Tuesday morning, an FBI spokesman said.

Braverman, 41, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in New York with one count of securities fraud. While not naming the law firm, the complaint described several mergers on which Wilson Sonsini provided advice. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)

