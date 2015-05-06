Ex-research firm executive seeks to vacate insider trading plea

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former investment research executive who admitted to providing tips about a medical products company to hedge fund employees is seeking to have his guilty plea vacated in light of a ruling limiting the reach of insider trading laws.

Tai Nguyen, 52, argued in court papers filed in Manhattan federal court that his 2012 guilty plea was invalid in light of the December ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

