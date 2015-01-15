Ex-Morgan Stanley broker to plead guilty in napkin-eating scheme

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A former Morgan Stanley stockbroker accused of a three-man insider trading scheme in which one of his co-conspirators allegedly wrote stock tips on napkins before eating them has agreed to plead guilty, according to a court filing.

Vladimir Eydelman has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New Jersey, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy Waldor said in an order filed on Thursday granting a 60-day continuance to allow time to schedule his plea.

Eydelman was charged with the $5.6 million scheme alongside two other men: Frank Tamayo, a Brooklyn, New York, mortgage broker, and Steven Metro, then a managing clerk at New York law firm Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett.

According to prosecutors, Metro passed tips about the firm’s clients to Tamayo, a friend and former law school classmate, at bars or coffee shops, where Metro would write down the ticker symbols of stocks to be purchased on napkins or sticky notes.

Tamayo would then meet Eydelman in Grand Central station in Manhattan, show him the stock symbols and then “chew the paper or napkin” in order to destroy the evidence, the government said. Eydelman used the inside information to trade for himself, his family, his customers and Tamayo, prosecutors said.

Tamayo, who is cooperating with authorities, pleaded guilty in September.

It was not clear whether Eydelman would also cooperate with prosecutors, and the charges to which he expects to plead guilty are not known.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the plea agreement; a spokesman for New Jersey U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman declined comment.

The fraud allegedly started in 2009, when Metro told Tamayo that Liberty Media Corp might invest in Sirius XM Radio , then on the verge of bankruptcy. Tamayo then told Eydelman a “source” had told him about the bailout and advised him to buy Sirius stock, prosecutors said.

Tamayo began recording conversations with his co-defendants in early 2014, authorities said.

Separately on Thursday, prosecutors announced a grand jury had returned an indictment against Metro, based on the charges he faced upon his arrest.

The case is U.S. v. Metro et al, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, 14-8079.