Prestige Brands to buy Insight Pharmaceuticals for $750 mln
April 25, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Prestige Brands to buy Insight Pharmaceuticals for $750 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, a marketer and distributor of healthcare and cleaning products, said it would buy rival Insight Pharmaceuticals Corp for $750 million in cash to expand its feminine care products range.

As part of the deal, Prestige will acquire tax attributes with a present value of about $100 million, the company said in a statement.

Insight Pharmaceuticals, known for the Monistat brand of over-the-counter yeast infection treatment, also makes home pregnancy test products. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

