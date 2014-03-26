FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insmed's lung infection drug fails mid-stage study
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Insmed's lung infection drug fails mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Insmed Inc said its only experimental drug failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage trial on patients with a form of bacterial lung infection.

The company said the drug, Arikayce, did not reduce bacterial density, a measure of change in infection, in patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial lung infections.

The trial compared the drug, in combination with a standard treatment, to a combination of placebo and the standard treatment. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

