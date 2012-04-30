FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Insperity 1st-qtr profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Insperity 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.54 vs est $0.51

* Q1 rev $595.2 mln vs est $601.5 mln

April 30 (Reuters) - Human resources services provider Insperity Inc posted a quarterly profit above analysts’ expectations, as customers stepped up hiring.

The average number of worksite employees paid per month rose 9 percent for the first quarter, the company said.

“These are outstanding results, particularly in light of a weakening labor market,” CEO Paul Sarvadi said in a statement.

Net income rose to $13.9 million, or 54 cents per share, from $8.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $595.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $601.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares, which have gained 47 percent in value since touching a year-low in September, closed at $29.32 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.