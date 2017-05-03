By Angela Moon
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Instacart has no plans to go public,
its co-founder said on Wednesday, shutting down speculation that
the 5-year-old grocery delivery service may be among tech
companies in line for a market debut.
San Francisco-based Instacart raised $400 million in its
latest financing round in March, boosting the company's
valuation to $3.4 billion as investors showed more enthusiasm
for a business model whose viability had long been in question.
Some have noted Instacart's resemblance to the dot-com-era
grocery delivery company Webvan, which raised $800 million and
went public but then went bankrupt.
"(IPO) is not even an internal discussion at this point,"
Instacart co-founder Max Mullen told Reuters at the Collision
tech conference in New Orleans.
"We recently raised a sizeable (financing) round so we are
focused on spending that money carefully, responsibly and
wisely."
Instacart is backed by prominent venture capital firms such
as Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers and Thrive Capital.
The company operates in 45 U.S. markets including San
Francisco, Chicago and New York, and plans to add 40 markets in
the next quarter.
"We are going to double the markets (we are in) in the next
quarter and drastically increase coverage of Instacart. Overall,
we plan to make the service available to 80 percent of U.S.
households by 2018," Mullen said.
Instacart has deals with about 140 retailers including Whole
Foods, Costco, Target and Safeway to
deliver groceries to consumers. Customers can order from those
stores through the Instacart app, and an Instacart driver
delivers the food in as little as an hour.
Although Instacart does not disclose revenue, Mullen said
the company has been gross margin profitable in the majority of
its markets since fall 2016.
Instacart also launched advertising for consumer packaged
good companies including Pepsi, Unilever and General
Mills on its website about 18 months ago, which has
become a big portion of revenue.
"Advertising is the fastest-growing part of our revenue.
It's the difference between being profitable and not being
profitable," Mullen said.