InstarAGF raises C$372 million for flagship infrastructure fund
March 2, 2016 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

InstarAGF raises C$372 million for flagship infrastructure fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Fund’s targeted size is C$750 million

* Final closing of the fund expected by the end of 2016

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s InstarAGF said on Wednesday its flagship infrastructure fund had closed its first round of fundraising with C$372 million ($277 million) in firm equity commitments, roughly half the fund’s eventual target size.

Toronto-based InstarAGF, an asset management joint venture between Instar Group Inc and AGF Management Ltd, had said last September it planned to raise between C$400 million and C$450 million in the first fundraising for the InstarAGF Essential Infrastructure Fund.

The fund, which focuses on mid-sized infrastructure assets in North America, said it attracted a high-quality group of institutional and high net worth investors from Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Bond yields near historic lows and equity market volatility have prompted many big investors in recent years to allocate more capital to alternative assets such as infrastructure, real estate, private equity and hedge funds.

About C$135 million of the capital raised by InstarAGF has already been committed to an investment in the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and a 30 megawatt wind power development project in British Columbia.

InstarAGF said it now expects to achieve the final closing of the fund, which has a targeted size of C$750 million, by the end of 2016. ($1 = 1.3418 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
